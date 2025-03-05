We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Are Investors Undervaluing Standard Motor Products (SMP) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One company value investors might notice is Standard Motor Products (SMP - Free Report) . SMP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.01, which compares to its industry's average of 12.21. Over the past year, SMP's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.76 and as low as 8.01, with a median of 9.52.
Another valuation metric that we should highlight is SMP's P/B ratio of 0.97. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.12. SMP's P/B has been as high as 1.18 and as low as 0.87, with a median of 1.06, over the past year.
Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. SMP has a P/S ratio of 0.42. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.05.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that SMP has a P/CF ratio of 10.60. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 12.74. SMP's P/CF has been as high as 12.56 and as low as 8.44, with a median of 10.88, all within the past year.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Standard Motor Products is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, SMP sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.