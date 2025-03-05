We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) Outperforming Other Utilities Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Utilities stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Middlesex Water (MSEX - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Utilities sector should help us answer this question.
Middlesex Water is a member of our Utilities group, which includes 104 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Middlesex Water is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSEX's full-year earnings has moved 1.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that MSEX has returned about 13.1% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Utilities stocks have gained an average of 2.8%. As we can see, Middlesex Water is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Utilities sector, NiSource (NI - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 8.2%.
Over the past three months, NiSource's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Middlesex Water belongs to the Utility - Water Supply industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 9.3% so far this year, so MSEX is performing better in this area.
NiSource, however, belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry. Currently, this 60-stock industry is ranked #88. The industry has moved +3.3% so far this year.
Middlesex Water and NiSource could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Utilities stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.