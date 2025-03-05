We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Carpenter Technology (CRS) This Year?
Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Carpenter Technology (CRS - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Carpenter Technology is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 233 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Carpenter Technology is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS' full-year earnings has moved 3.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that CRS has returned about 19% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 4% on average. As we can see, Carpenter Technology is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Basic Materials stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Hecla Mining (HL - Free Report) . The stock has returned 4.1% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Hecla Mining's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 35.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Carpenter Technology belongs to the Steel - Speciality industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.5% so far this year, meaning that CRS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Hecla Mining falls under the Mining - Silver industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #41. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +10.8%.
Carpenter Technology and Hecla Mining could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.