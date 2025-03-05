See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Imperial Oil (IMO) This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Imperial Oil (IMO - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
Imperial Oil is one of 247 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Imperial Oil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IMO's full-year earnings has moved 15.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, IMO has gained about 6.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of -1.8% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Imperial Oil is outperforming its peers so far this year.
NextDecade (NEXT - Free Report) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 0.7%.
The consensus estimate for NextDecade's current year EPS has increased 0.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Imperial Oil belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry, a group that includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 8.3% so far this year, so IMO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
NextDecade, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry. Currently, this 6-stock industry is ranked #4. The industry has moved -0.9% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Imperial Oil and NextDecade as they attempt to continue their solid performance.