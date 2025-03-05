See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Is ACNB (ACNB) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is ACNB (ACNB - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
ACNB is one of 868 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ACNB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACNB's full-year earnings has moved 14.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, ACNB has gained about 5.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 2.4% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that ACNB is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Green Brick Partners (GRBK - Free Report) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 4.9%.
The consensus estimate for Green Brick Partners' current year EPS has increased 2.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, ACNB belongs to the Banks - Southwest industry, a group that includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 1.8% so far this year, so ACNB is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Green Brick Partners, however, belongs to the Real Estate - Development industry. Currently, this 9-stock industry is ranked #200. The industry has moved -2.7% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on ACNB and Green Brick Partners as they attempt to continue their solid performance.