We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Why Is Cabot (CBT) Down 7.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Cabot (CBT - Free Report) . Shares have lost about 7.9% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.
Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Cabot due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Cabot's Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates in Q1, EPS Up Y/Y
Cabot logged a net income of $93 million or $1.67 per share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 (ended Dec. 31, 2024), a rise from the prior-year quarter’s profits of $50 million or 88 cents per share.
Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were $1.76 in the reported quarter, up from $1.56 in the year-ago quarter. The figure, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.80.
Sales of $955 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $993 million. The metric also dropped roughly 0.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Segment Highlights
Reinforcement Materials’ sales decreased 4.7% year over year to $611 million in the reported quarter. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $664.2 million. Reinforcement Materials' first-quarter fiscal 2025 EBIT increased by $1 million from the first quarter of fiscal 2024. This was largely driven by volume growth and favorable pricing and product mix from the customer agreements for the calendar year 2024.
Sales in the Performance Chemicals unit went up by 9.1% to $311 million in the reported quarter compared to the year-ago quarter’s $285 million. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $296.1 million. EBIT in Performance Chemicals grew $11 million year over year, owing to an 8% rise in volumes because of underlying demand drivers in key end markets.
Financial Position
The company had a cash balance of $183 million at the end of the fiscal first quarter. Cash flows from operating activities were $124 million. Capital expenditures totaled $77 million. During the quarter, cash was also used for dividend payments of $24 million and share repurchases of $42 million.
Outlook
Cabot expects adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2025 to range between $7.40 and $7.80, factoring in business segment results and customer agreements. The outlook considers foreign exchange rates and interest rate projections but excludes potential tariff impacts. Strong operating cash flow is anticipated, supporting strategic growth investments and shareholder returns. The company remains confident in its execution capabilities and ability to navigate market conditions. Cabot continues to advance its "Creating for Tomorrow" strategy, aiming for long-term value creation.
How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?
It turns out, estimates review have trended downward during the past month.
The consensus estimate has shifted -5.44% due to these changes.
VGM Scores
At this time, Cabot has a great Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a C. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for this investment strategy.
Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.
Outlook
Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise Cabot has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.