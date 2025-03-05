Back to top

Image: Bigstock

JBTM or TRI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Investors looking for stocks in the Technology Services sector might want to consider either JBT Marel (JBTM - Free Report) or Thomson Reuters (TRI - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Right now, JBT Marel is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Thomson Reuters has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). This means that JBTM's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

JBTM currently has a forward P/E ratio of 22.86, while TRI has a forward P/E of 45.14. We also note that JBTM has a PEG ratio of 2.66. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. TRI currently has a PEG ratio of 5.64.

Another notable valuation metric for JBTM is its P/B ratio of 2.72. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, TRI has a P/B of 6.59.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to JBTM's Value grade of B and TRI's Value grade of F.

JBTM stands above TRI thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that JBTM is the superior value option right now.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) - free report >>

JBT Marel Corporation (JBTM) - free report >>

Published in

value-stocks which-stock-is-cheaper