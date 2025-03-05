We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
PRTH Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Mar. 6, before market open.
In the third quarter of 2024, the company recorded an earnings surprise of 240%.
PRTH’s Q4 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Priority Technology’s revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 is pegged at $226.2 million, suggesting 13.5% year-over-year growth. The top line is expected to have benefited from strong reseller relationships. We anticipate the company’s technology offerings to have acquired and retained high-quality resellers focused on growth.
Merchant bankcard processing dollar value and B2B issuing dollar volume are expected to have improved on the back of PRTH’s ability to leverage market trends effectively. The company’s ability to execute innovative strategies efficiently is likely to have supported growth in average billed clients and average monthly new enrolments.
The consensus mark for earnings is 6 cents per share, whereas it incurred a loss of 16 cents in the year-ago quarter. Focus on expense discipline and strong margins are anticipated to have aided the bottom line.
What Our Model Says About PRTH
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Priority Technology this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
PRTH currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Earnings Snapshot of Peers
IQVIA Holdings Analytics Inc. (IQV - Free Report) posted impressive fourth-quarter 2024 results.
IQV’s adjusted earnings were $3.12 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate marginally and rising 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by a slight margin and grew 2.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Insperity, Inc. (NSP - Free Report) reported impressive fourth-quarter 2024 results.
NSP’s adjusted earnings (excluding 27 cents from non-recurring items) of 5 cents per share outpaced the consensus estimate by more than 100% but decreased 93.3% year over year. Revenues of $1.6 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1% and increased 2.1% from the year-ago quarter.