Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Comstock (CRK): Time to Buy?
Comstock Resources (CRK - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving.
The upward trend in estimate revisions for this oil and gas company reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.
The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.
Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for Comstock, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.
Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions
The earnings estimate of $0.13 per share for the current quarter represents a change of +533.33% from the number reported a year ago.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Comstock has increased 13.23% over the last 30 days, as two estimates have gone higher compared to no negative revisions.
Current-Year Estimate Revisions
For the full year, the earnings estimate of $0.59 per share represents a change of +345.83% from the year-ago number.
In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Comstock. Over the past month, two estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 9.23%.
Favorable Zacks Rank
The promising estimate revisions have helped Comstock earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision.
Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.
Bottom Line
Comstock shares have added 5.4% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.