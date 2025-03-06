We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Synchronoss (SNCR) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
In the latest market close, Synchronoss (SNCR - Free Report) reached $8.66, with a +1.88% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.12% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.46%.
Coming into today, shares of the mobile services company had lost 12.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 7.5%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.13%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Synchronoss in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on March 11, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.10, marking a 111.76% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $43.64 million, showing a 5.41% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Synchronoss. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Synchronoss is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Synchronoss is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.84. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 25.91 of its industry.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 133, which puts it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.