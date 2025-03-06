Back to top

Prologis (PLD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Prologis (PLD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $124.04, moving +1.86% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.12% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.46%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial real estate developer had gained 2.93% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 1.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.13% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Prologis will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Prologis to post earnings of $1.38 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.81%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.95 billion, up 6.9% from the prior-year quarter.

PLD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.73 per share and revenue of $8.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.06% and +6.56%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Prologis. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.17% downward. Currently, Prologis is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Prologis is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 21.26. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.32.

Also, we should mention that PLD has a PEG ratio of 2.91. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.18 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 133, positioning it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

