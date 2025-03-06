We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Sirius XM (SIRI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Sirius XM (SIRI - Free Report) closed at $23.23 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.78% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.12% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.46%.
Shares of the satellite radio company have depreciated by 3.94% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.8% and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 4.13%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sirius XM in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.69, marking a 1.43% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.09 billion, showing a 3.46% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.20 per share and a revenue of $8.54 billion, indicating changes of +79.78% and -1.88%, respectively, from the former year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sirius XM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.07% downward. Sirius XM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Sirius XM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.38. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.38, so one might conclude that Sirius XM is trading at a discount comparatively.
One should further note that SIRI currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.74. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Broadcast Radio and Television industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.99.
The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.