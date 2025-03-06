See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Surges 9.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Freeport-McMoRan (FCX - Free Report) shares rallied 9.3% in the last trading session to close at $38.16. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 4.3% loss over the past four weeks.
FCX’s rally appears to be driven by a surge in copper prices after President Trump suggested imports of the metal would be subject to a 25% tariff. A weaker dollar coupled with China’s fresh stimulus measures also contributed to the rally in copper prices.
This mining company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -9.4%. Revenues are expected to be $5.54 billion, down 12.3% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Freeport-McMoRan, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 11.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on FCX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Freeport-McMoRan is part of the Zacks Mining - Non Ferrous industry. First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 10.4% higher at $12.89. FQVLF has returned -11.6% in the past month.
For First Quantum Minerals
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -250.8% over the past month to -$0.05. This represents a change of +75% from what the company reported a year ago. First Quantum Minerals currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).