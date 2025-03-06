We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Is First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Asia-Pacific (Emerging) ETFs category of the market, the First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY - Free Report) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 02/14/2012.
What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.
Because market cap weighted indexes provide a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, they work well for investors who believe in market efficiency.
If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.
Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.
This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.
Fund Sponsor & Index
The fund is managed by First Trust Advisors. NFTY has been able to amass assets over $236.05 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Asia-Pacific (Emerging) ETFs. NFTY, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the NIFTY 50 EQUAL WEIGHT INDEX .
The NIFTY 50 Equal Weight Index is an equally weighted index that tracks the performance of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian securities listed on the National Stock Exchange of India.
Cost & Other Expenses
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.80% for NFTY, making it one of the more expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.25%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.
Looking at individual holdings, Indian Rupee ($INR) accounts for about 4.67% of total assets, followed by Bajaj Finance Limited (BAF.IS) and Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL.IS).
Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 25.09% of NFTY's total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
So far this year, NFTY has lost about -5.37%, and is down about -5.99% in the last one year (as of 03/06/2025). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $51.68 and $65.45.
The ETF has a beta of 0.78 and standard deviation of 17.22% for the trailing three-year period. With about 52 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Asia-Pacific (Emerging) ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.
WisdomTree India Earnings ETF (EPI - Free Report) tracks WisdomTree India Earnings Index and the iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA - Free Report) tracks MSCI India Total Return Index. WisdomTree India Earnings ETF has $2.92 billion in assets, iShares MSCI India ETF has $8.34 billion. EPI has an expense ratio of 0.87% and INDA charges 0.62%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Asia-Pacific (Emerging) ETFs.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.