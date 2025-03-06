See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Albertsons Companies (ACI) Soars 5.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 5.3% higher at $20.80. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 2.4% loss over the past four weeks.
Albertsons Companies continues to deliver steady sales growth, fueled by pharmacy strength and digital innovation. Strategic investments in customer loyalty and technology are enhancing engagement and operational efficiency, reinforcing its industry position.
This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -25.9%. Revenues are expected to be $18.6 billion, up 1.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For Albertsons Companies, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ACI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Albertsons Companies belongs to the Zacks Consumer Products - Staples industry. Another stock from the same industry, RH (RH - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 0.9% lower at $289.48. Over the past month, RH has returned -28.1%.
For RH
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -1.1% over the past month to $1.90. This represents a change of +163.9% from what the company reported a year ago. RH currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).