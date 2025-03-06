We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Barclays Shares Hit a 5-Year High: Is BCS Worth Betting on?
During yesterday’s trading session, Barclays (BCS - Free Report) stock touched a new 5-year high of $16.27 on the NYSE. In the past six months, the stock has soared 37.7%, outperforming the industry’s growth of 8.7%. In contrast, its peers – HSBC Holdings (HSBC - Free Report) and NatWest Group plc (NWG - Free Report) – have fared better in the same time frame.
Barclays Six Month Price Performance
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Technical indicators suggest strength for Barclays. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average. It signals robust upward momentum and price stability for BCS. Further, this underscores positive market sentiments and confidence in the company's financial health and prospects as it continues to simplify operations and focus on core businesses.
Barclays 50-Day Moving Average
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Barclays has been restructuring its global footprint to reduce costs and complexity. In February, the London-based bank divested its Germany-based consumer finance business, Consumer Bank Europe, to BAWAG P.S.K. This sale is part of the company's broader strategy to exit retail banking in Europe, responding to shifts in consumer behavior post-pandemic. This will support Barclays financially by freeing up significant capital, improving its balance sheet and enabling better resource allocation to high-growth areas.
Further, as part of the company’s plan to streamline its operations and improve efficiency, as outlined in the Investor Update in February 2024, Barclays is taking cost-saving actions. These structural cost actions resulted in gross savings of £1 billion in 2024 and are projected to achieve gross efficiency savings of £0.5 billion this year. Management anticipates total gross efficiency savings of £2 billion by the end of 2026.
Additionally, last November, BCS acquired Tesco’s retail banking business. The move is expected to complement its existing business and strengthen its position in the market. The collaboration builds on Barclays UK’s existing strategic partnerships with other leading U.K. retail, consumer electronics and loyalty program brands.
Despite the uncertain macroeconomic environment, Barclays’ capital position remains robust. Given the solid balance sheet position, the company consistently rewards shareholders. It has been paying dividends regularly and plans to keep the total dividend payout stable at the 2023 level with progressive dividend growth. Further, Barclays intends to return at least £10 billion of capital to shareholders between 2024 and 2026 through dividends and share buybacks, with a preference for buybacks.
Barclays Stock Trading at a Discount
BCS stock is currently trading at a 12-month trailing price-to-tangible book (P/TB) of 0.71X. This is below the industry’s 2.25X and shows that the stock is inexpensive at present.
Price-to-Tangible Book Ratio (TTM)
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Barclays stock is also inexpensive compared with HSBC and NWG. At present, HSBC has a P/TB of 1.36X and NWG’s P/TB is 1.27X.
Are Barclays Shares a Buy Now?
Barclays' robust capital position, business simplifying initiatives and cost-saving plans will drive growth. Strong brand value, relatively lower rates and a global network are expected to act as tailwinds. In 2025, the company is likely to reap the benefits of its cost-saving and business-streamlining efforts.
Given its favorable long-term prospects and lower valuation, investors might consider investing in BCS stock now.
Barclays currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.