Are Investors Undervaluing Everi (EVRI) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One company value investors might notice is Everi (EVRI - Free Report) . EVRI is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.
Another valuation metric that we should highlight is EVRI's P/B ratio of 4.70. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 5.14. Within the past 52 weeks, EVRI's P/B has been as high as 4.73 and as low as 2.32, with a median of 4.46.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that EVRI has a P/CF ratio of 6.61. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.87. Over the past year, EVRI's P/CF has been as high as 6.65 and as low as 2.62, with a median of 5.75.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Everi is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, EVRI sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.