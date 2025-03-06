We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Should Value Investors Buy Mission Produce (AVO) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
Mission Produce (AVO - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. AVO is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.
Investors will also notice that AVO has a PEG ratio of 1.24. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. AVO's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.37. Over the last 12 months, AVO's PEG has been as high as 1.54 and as low as 1.22, with a median of 1.39.
Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. AVO has a P/S ratio of 0.67. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.69.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Mission Produce's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, AVO looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.