See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Unifirst Corporation (UNF) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Unifirst Corporation (UNF) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Is SoundThinking, Inc. (SSTI) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has SoundThinking (SSTI - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
SoundThinking is one of 200 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. SoundThinking is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SSTI's full-year earnings has moved 4.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, SSTI has returned 20.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have lost about 3% on average. This means that SoundThinking is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is UniFirst (UNF - Free Report) . The stock has returned 23.1% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, UniFirst's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, SoundThinking belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry, which includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 3.1% so far this year, so SSTI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, UniFirst falls under the Uniform and Related industry. Currently, this industry has 2 stocks and is ranked #4. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +4.1%.
SoundThinking and UniFirst could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.