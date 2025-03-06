We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
EverQuote (EVER) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
EverQuote, Inc. (EVER - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, EVER's 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a "golden cross."
Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.
A successful golden cross event has three stages. It first begins when a stock's price on the decline bottoms out. Then, its shorter moving average crosses above its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third and final phase occurs when the stock maintains its upward momentum.
This kind of chart pattern is the opposite of a death cross, which is a technical event that suggests future bearish price movement.
Over the past four weeks, EVER has gained 17.2%. The company currently sits at a #1 (Strong Buy) on the Zacks Rank, also indicating that the stock could be poised for a breakout.
The bullish case solidifies once investors consider EVER's positive earnings outlook. For the current quarter, no earnings estimate has been cut compared to 6 revisions higher in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased too.
Investors may want to watch EVER for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.