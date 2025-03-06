We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Why Is H&R Block (HRB) Down 4% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for H&R Block (HRB - Free Report) . Shares have lost about 4% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.
Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is H&R Block due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
H&R Block Reports Wider Loss in Q2
H&R Block reported a wider-than-expected loss in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 results.
HRB reported an adjusted loss (adjusting 7 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.73 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for a loss of $1.53 per share and a year-ago reported loss of $1.27 per share. Revenues of $179.1 million missed the consensus estimate by 2% and decreased marginally on a year-over-year basis.
HRB’s Quarterly Numbers
Revenues from U.S. tax preparation and related services were $98.2 million, down 1.2% year over year. Revenues from Financial services were $22.5 million, marking a year-over-year decline of 16.6%. International revenues of $31.8 million increased 7.6%. Wave revenues registered an increase of 14.8% to $26.6 million.
H&R Block exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $320.1 compared with $415.9 million at the end of the preceding quarter. Long-term debt was $1.9 billion compared with $1.5 billion in the previous quarter. The company used $567.1 billion of cash in operating activities while capex was $30.4 million.
HRB’s FY25 Outlook
For fiscal 2025, H&R Block expects revenues of $3.69-$3.75 billion. The company expects adjusted earnings per share of $5.15-$5.35. HRB expects EBITDA between $975 million and $1.02 billion. The effective tax rate is expected to be 13%.
How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?
It turns out, estimates review have trended downward during the past month.
VGM Scores
At this time, H&R Block has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a D. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.
Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.
Outlook
Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise H&R Block has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.