Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Down 12.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Allegheny Technologies (
ATI Quick Quote ATI - Free Report) . Shares have lost about 12.2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.
Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Allegheny Technologies due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
ATI’s Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q4, Sales Up Y/Y
ATI recorded a fourth-quarter 2024 profit of $137.1 million or 94 cents per share compared with the year-ago quarter's $145.7 million or 99 cents.
ATI posted adjusted earnings of 79 cents, up 23% from the year-ago quarter figure of 64 cents. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents.
The company’s fourth-quarter net sales were $1,172.7 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,083.5 million. Net sales were up around 10% year over year. ATI saw higher year-over-year sales in aerospace and defense.
Segment Highlights
The High-Performance Materials & Components segment reported sales of $634.2 million for the fourth quarter, up 8.9% year over year. The figure beat the consensus estimate of $598 million. Due to next-generation commercial jet engine demand, the fourth-quarter sales witnessed an increase. Aerospace and defense-related sales jumped 13% compared to the year-ago period. The segment’s EBITDA also went up 1.3% to $126.8 million.
Advanced Alloys & Solutions recorded sales of $538.5 million, up approximately 11.8% from the prior year's $481.5 million. The figure beat the consensus estimate of $472 million. The increase can be attributed to higher sales of defense applications and next-generation commercial jet engine products, partly offset by lower sales of commercial airframe products. The segment's EBITDA for the quarter was $88 million, up 53.5% year over year.
FY24 Results
Sales for 2024 were $4,362.1 million, up from $4,173.7 million in 2023. Earnings for the full year were $2.55 per share, a 9% drop from $2.81 in 2023.
Financials
The company had a cash balance of $721 million and additional liquidity under the asset-based lending credit facility of around $525 million at the end of the fourth quarter. Cash flows from operating activities were $381 million for the quarter. Capital expenditures totaled $47 million. During the quarter, cash was also used for share repurchases of $70 million.
Outlook
ATI expects adjusted earnings per share for 2025 to range between $2.80 and $3, considering strong demand in the end markets. The same for the first quarter is forecast to be 55-61 cents. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $170M-$180 million in the first quarter and $800-$840 million for full-year 2025.
The company aims to remain agile as it prepares for the normalization of the aerospace and defense supply chain, along with changes in global trade policies. It is confident in its ability to deliver growth and margin expansion in 2025 and beyond.
How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?
It turns out, estimates review flatlined during the past month.
VGM Scores
Currently, Allegheny Technologies has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a C. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.
Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.
Outlook
Allegheny Technologies has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.
Performance of an Industry Player
Allegheny Technologies belongs to the Zacks Steel - Speciality industry. Another stock from the same industry, Carpenter Technology (
CRS Quick Quote CRS - Free Report) , has gained 5.6% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended December 2024.
Carpenter reported revenues of $676.9 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +8.4%. EPS of $1.66 for the same period compares with $0.85 a year ago.
Carpenter is expected to post earnings of $1.73 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +45.4%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +2.9%.
Carpenter has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of C.
Image: Bigstock
Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Down 12.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Allegheny Technologies (ATI - Free Report) . Shares have lost about 12.2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.
Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Allegheny Technologies due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
ATI’s Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q4, Sales Up Y/Y
ATI recorded a fourth-quarter 2024 profit of $137.1 million or 94 cents per share compared with the year-ago quarter's $145.7 million or 99 cents.
ATI posted adjusted earnings of 79 cents, up 23% from the year-ago quarter figure of 64 cents. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents.
The company’s fourth-quarter net sales were $1,172.7 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,083.5 million. Net sales were up around 10% year over year. ATI saw higher year-over-year sales in aerospace and defense.
Segment Highlights
The High-Performance Materials & Components segment reported sales of $634.2 million for the fourth quarter, up 8.9% year over year. The figure beat the consensus estimate of $598 million. Due to next-generation commercial jet engine demand, the fourth-quarter sales witnessed an increase. Aerospace and defense-related sales jumped 13% compared to the year-ago period. The segment’s EBITDA also went up 1.3% to $126.8 million.
Advanced Alloys & Solutions recorded sales of $538.5 million, up approximately 11.8% from the prior year's $481.5 million. The figure beat the consensus estimate of $472 million. The increase can be attributed to higher sales of defense applications and next-generation commercial jet engine products, partly offset by lower sales of commercial airframe products. The segment's EBITDA for the quarter was $88 million, up 53.5% year over year.
FY24 Results
Sales for 2024 were $4,362.1 million, up from $4,173.7 million in 2023. Earnings for the full year were $2.55 per share, a 9% drop from $2.81 in 2023.
Financials
The company had a cash balance of $721 million and additional liquidity under the asset-based lending credit facility of around $525 million at the end of the fourth quarter. Cash flows from operating activities were $381 million for the quarter. Capital expenditures totaled $47 million. During the quarter, cash was also used for share repurchases of $70 million.
Outlook
ATI expects adjusted earnings per share for 2025 to range between $2.80 and $3, considering strong demand in the end markets. The same for the first quarter is forecast to be 55-61 cents. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $170M-$180 million in the first quarter and $800-$840 million for full-year 2025.
The company aims to remain agile as it prepares for the normalization of the aerospace and defense supply chain, along with changes in global trade policies. It is confident in its ability to deliver growth and margin expansion in 2025 and beyond.
How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?
It turns out, estimates review flatlined during the past month.
VGM Scores
Currently, Allegheny Technologies has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a C. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.
Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.
Outlook
Allegheny Technologies has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.
Performance of an Industry Player
Allegheny Technologies belongs to the Zacks Steel - Speciality industry. Another stock from the same industry, Carpenter Technology (CRS - Free Report) , has gained 5.6% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended December 2024.
Carpenter reported revenues of $676.9 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +8.4%. EPS of $1.66 for the same period compares with $0.85 a year ago.
Carpenter is expected to post earnings of $1.73 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +45.4%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +2.9%.
Carpenter has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of C.