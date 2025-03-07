We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) ending at $172.35, denoting a -0.39% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.78%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.99%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.61%.
Shares of the internet search leader have depreciated by 9.57% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.48%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Alphabet in its upcoming release. On that day, Alphabet is projected to report earnings of $2.02 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.88%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $75.65 billion, indicating a 11.92% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $8.90 per share and a revenue of $330.07 billion, demonstrating changes of +10.7% and +11.84%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.36% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Alphabet holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Alphabet is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.44. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 24.73 for its industry.
It's also important to note that GOOGL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.26. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.57 at yesterday's closing price.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 139, this industry ranks in the bottom 45% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
