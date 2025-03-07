Back to top

Noodles & Co. (NDLS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Noodles & Co. (NDLS - Free Report) reported $121.77 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.1%. EPS of -$0.15 for the same period compares to -$0.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.27% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $123.34 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.13, the EPS surprise was -15.38%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Noodles & Co. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Company-owned comparable restaurant sales: 0.5% versus 0.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total restaurants system-wide at the end of period: 463 compared to the 464 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • System-wide comparable restaurant sales: 0.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.8%.
  • Franchise comparable restaurant sales: 1.9% versus 1.9% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Franchising royalties and fees, and other: $2.57 million compared to the $2.72 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Restaurant revenue: $119.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $120.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.2%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Noodles & Co. here>>>

Shares of Noodles & Co. have returned -16.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

