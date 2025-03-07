See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Everi (EVRI) This Year?
Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Everi Holdings (EVRI - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Everi Holdings is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 290 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Everi Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EVRI's full-year earnings has moved 2.9% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that EVRI has returned about 1.7% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have lost an average of 1%. This means that Everi Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Fluent (FLNT - Free Report) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 2.4%.
In Fluent's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 13.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Everi Holdings is a member of the Business - Services industry, which includes 25 individual companies and currently sits at #152 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.9% this year, meaning that EVRI is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Fluent, however, belongs to the Advertising and Marketing industry. Currently, this 18-stock industry is ranked #172. The industry has moved -8.3% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Everi Holdings and Fluent. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.