Is The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One company to watch right now is The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE - Free Report) . CAKE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 13.22, which compares to its industry's average of 27.04. Over the past year, CAKE's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.22 and as low as 10.04, with a median of 11.83.
We also note that CAKE holds a PEG ratio of 1.34. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CAKE's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.98. Over the past 52 weeks, CAKE's PEG has been as high as 1.45 and as low as 0.93, with a median of 1.11.
Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. CAKE has a P/S ratio of 0.7. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.76.
Finally, our model also underscores that CAKE has a P/CF ratio of 9.60. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 25.41. Over the past 52 weeks, CAKE's P/CF has been as high as 11.06 and as low as 7.85, with a median of 9.15.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that The Cheesecake Factory is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CAKE sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.