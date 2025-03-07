See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Is Guidewire Software (GWRE) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Guidewire Software (GWRE - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
Guidewire Software is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 604 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Guidewire Software is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GWRE's full-year earnings has moved 2.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, GWRE has gained about 10.9% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -6.5%. This shows that Guidewire Software is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is GitLab Inc. (GTLB - Free Report) . The stock has returned 3.4% year-to-date.
For GitLab Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 27.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Guidewire Software belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 149 individual companies and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.4% so far this year, so GWRE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. GitLab Inc. is also part of the same industry.
Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Guidewire Software and GitLab Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.