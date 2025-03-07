We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Charles Schwab (SCHW) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
The Charles Schwab Corporation is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 868 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. The Charles Schwab Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SCHW's full-year earnings has moved 9.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, SCHW has gained about 2.1% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 1.8%. This shows that The Charles Schwab Corporation is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (BBSEY - Free Report) . The stock has returned 16.9% year-to-date.
For BB Seguridade Participacoes SA, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, The Charles Schwab Corporation belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry, a group that includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.3% so far this year, so SCHW is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, BB Seguridade Participacoes SA belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. This 87-stock industry is currently ranked #31. The industry has moved -7.2% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track The Charles Schwab Corporation and BB Seguridade Participacoes SA. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.