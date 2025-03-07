We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Uber (UBER) Up 7.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Uber Technologies (UBER - Free Report) . Shares have added about 7.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.
Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Uber due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
UBER Q4 Earnings Tops Estimates
Uber reported solid fourth-quarter 2024 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly earnings per share of $3.21 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents and improved more than 100% on a year-over-year basis.
Total revenues of $11.9 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.7 billion. The top line jumped 20.4% year over year on a reported basis and 21% on a constant currency basis.
In the reported quarter, the majority (57.7%) of the company’s revenues came from Mobility. Revenues from this segment jumped 25% year over year on a reported basis and 26% on a constant currency basis to $6.91 billion, owing to an increase in Mobility gross bookings due to an increase in trip volumes.
Revenues from the Delivery segment increased 21% year over year on a reported basis and 20% on a constant currency basis to $3.77 billion, owing to an increase in delivery gross bookings due to an increase in trip volumes and a rise in advertising revenues.
Freight revenues were $1.27 billion, down 0.4% year over year on a reported basis, as well as on a constant currency basis due to a decrease in revenue per load as a result of the challenging freight market cycle, partially offset by an increase in volume.
Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter surged 44% to $1.84 billion. The reported figure lies above the guided range of $1.78-$1.88 billion.
Gross bookings from Mobility improved 18% year over year on a reported basis and 24% on a constant currency basis to $22.7 billion. Gross bookings from Delivery augmented 18% year over year on a reported basis as well as on a constant currency basis to $20.1 billion. Gross bookings from Freight came in at $1.27 million in the fourth quarter, down 0.5% year over year on a reported basis, as well as on a constant currency basis.
Total gross bookings ascended 18% year over year on a reported basis and 21% on a constant currency basis to $44.1 billion. The reported figure was within the guided range of $42.75 billion to $44.25 billion.
Uber exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $5.89 billion compared with $6.15 billion at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt, net of the current portion at the end of the reported quarter, was $8.34 billion compared with $10.98 billion in the previous quarter.
Operating cash flow came in at $1.75 billion in the reported quarter. The free cash flow was $1.70 billion.
UBER’s 1Q25 Guidance
For the first quarter of 2025, Uber expects gross bookings of$42.00-$43.5 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 17-21% on a constant currency basis.
The adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be in the range of $1.79 billion to $1.89 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 30% to 37%.
How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?
In the past month, investors have witnessed an upward trend in estimates revision.
The consensus estimate has shifted 9.13% due to these changes.
VGM Scores
At this time, Uber has a great Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.
Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.
Outlook
Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Uber has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.