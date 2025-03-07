We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Accuray (ARAY) Down 32% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Accuray (ARAY - Free Report) . Shares have lost about 32% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.
Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Accuray due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Accuray Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Margins Up
Accuray Incorporated reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings per share of 2 cents against the year-ago period’s loss of 10 cents. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 300%.
Revenues in Detail
Accuray registered quarterly revenues of $116.2 million, up 8.3% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%.
The overall top-line growth was driven by robust growth in product revenue and solid demand for its CyberKnife system.
Segmental Details
Accuray derives revenues from two sources — Products and Services.
In the fiscal second quarter, Product revenues increased 18.7% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $61.2 million.
Services revenues declined 1.3% year over year to $54.9 million.
Gross product orders totaled $76.8 million, down 18.2% year over year. The book-to-bill ratio was 1.3 in the fiscal second quarter compared with 1.8 in the year-ago quarter.
Margin Trend
In the quarter under review, Accuray’s gross profit improved 16.7% year over year to $41.9 million. Gross margin expanded 260 basis points to 36.1%.
Selling and marketing expenses decreased 2.2% year over year to $11.1 million. Research and development expenses decreased 10.7% year over year to $13.6 million. General and administrative expenses also went down 6% year over year to $12.4 million. Total operating expenses of $37.2 million decreased 6.7% year over year.
Operating profit totaled $4.7 million against the prior-year quarter’s operating loss of $3.9 million.
Financial Position
Accuray exited the second quarter of fiscal 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $62.6 million compared with $59.7 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2025.
Total debt (including short-term debt) at the fiscal second-quarter end was $175.5 million compared with $170.2 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2025.
Guidance
Accuray has raised its revenue outlook for fiscal 2025 based on current expectations.
The company now expects revenues in the range of $463-$475 million (reflecting year-over-year growth of 3.5-5.7%) compared with the previous guidance of $462-$472 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $468.6 million.
How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?
It turns out, estimates review have trended downward during the past month.