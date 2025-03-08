We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies. In addition, whether you "Accept All," Deny Optional," click the X or otherwise continue to use the site, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
TSMC (TSM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, TSMC (TSM - Free Report) reached $177.10, with a +0.71% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.7%.
The chip company's stock has dropped by 16.46% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.56%.
The upcoming earnings release of TSMC will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.03, signifying a 47.1% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $25.25 billion, showing a 33.77% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $9.20 per share and a revenue of $113.63 billion, demonstrating changes of +30.68% and +26.14%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for TSMC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.07% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. TSMC presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note TSMC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.12. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.12, so one might conclude that TSMC is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.
It is also worth noting that TSM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.58 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, positioning it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.