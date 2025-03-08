We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies. In addition, whether you "Accept All," Deny Optional," click the X or otherwise continue to use the site, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time.
General Motors (GM) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest market close, General Motors (GM - Free Report) reached $47.44, with a +0.51% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.7%.
Shares of the an automotive manufacturer witnessed a loss of 1.52% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its loss of 17.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.56%.
The upcoming earnings release of General Motors will be of great interest to investors. On that day, General Motors is projected to report earnings of $2.70 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.05%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $42.7 billion, down 0.73% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $11.46 per share and a revenue of $180.2 billion, demonstrating changes of +8.11% and -3.87%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for General Motors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.52% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, General Motors is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
From a valuation perspective, General Motors is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.12. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.2, so one might conclude that General Motors is trading at a discount comparatively.
It's also important to note that GM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.66. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. GM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.14 as of yesterday's close.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, finds itself in the bottom 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
