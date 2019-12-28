Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
The Boeing Company (BA - Free Report) is a manufacturer of commercial jetliners, military aircraft and satellites etc. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI - Free Report) is a manufacturer of engineered electrical and electronic components. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (SHECY - Free Report) is a manufacturer and marketer of semiconductor devices. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 4.6% downward over the last 30 days.
National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ - Free Report) is a producer and marketer of juices, energy drinks and carbonated soft drinks etc. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 2.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR - Free Report) is an operator of discount variety retail stores. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 6.3% downward over the last 30 days.
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 26th
