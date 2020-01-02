Back to top

Company News For Jan 2, 2020

  • Shares of Neovasc Inc. (NVCN - Free Report) soared nearly 37% after the company announced that it had submitted a premarket approval application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Neovasc Reducer, used in treatment of refractory angina
  • Shares of Viveve Medical, Inc. jumped 46.5% after the company announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq listing rules
  • Shares of Seadrill Limited rose 7.2% after the company reported that it has received a 3-year contract for AOD II and AOD III, which is expected to be $98 million and $101 million in value
  • Shares of Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV - Free Report) rose 18.4% after the company reported submission of New Drug Application for Vibegron, used for the treatment of overactive bladder

