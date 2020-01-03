Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News For Jan 3, 2020

  • Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG - Free Report) rose 2.5% after the company announced that it will relaunch its menu for 2020 that is expected to include Lifestyle Bowls
  • Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA - Free Report) jumped 38.5% after the company reported that it’s CEO purchased 100,000 shares on Dec 31
  • Shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. edged higher by 25.2% after the company announced that it has won a three-year automation system bid from Jidong Oilfield
  • Shares of Innate Pharma S.A. (IPHA - Free Report) rose 13.5% after the company reported that European Medicines Agency accepted the company's regulatory submission for Lumoxiti in relapsed or refractory hairy cell leukemia

