New Strong Sell Stocks for January 7th
AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU - Free Report) is the owner and operator of a gold mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 30 days.
ConocoPhillips (COP - Free Report) is an explorer and producer of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.
DMC Global Inc. (BOOM - Free Report) is a provider of differentiated products and services to niche industrial and commercial markets across the world. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (ERI - Free Report) is the owner and operator of a gaming and hospitality company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 30 days.
FedEx Corporation (FDX - Free Report) is a provider of transportation, e-commerce and business services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.2% downward over the last 30 days.
