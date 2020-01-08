Back to top

Company News For Jan 7, 2020

  • Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (LIFE - Free Report) surged 43.4% after the company announced that it had entered a collaboration and license agreement with Kyorin Pharmaceutical for the development and commercialization of ATYR1923 in Japan.
  • Shares of The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (HABT - Free Report) gained 32.4% after YUM! Brands, Inc. (YUM - Free Report) announced plans to acquire the restaurant group for $14 per share.
  • Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY - Free Report) gained 3% after the retailer announced that it had completed a sale-leaseback transaction with an affiliate of Oak Street Real Estate Capital.
  • Shares of Commercial Metals Company (CMC - Free Report) declined 0.3% after the company’s revenues of $1.38 billion for the quarter ended November 2019 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2%.

