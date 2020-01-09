Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News For Jan 8, 2020

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. surged 70.4% after the company received "Intention to Grant" patents from European and Israeli patent offices.
  • Shares of Apache Corporation (APA - Free Report) gained 26.8% after the company, with Total SA, said it had discovered considerable oil volumes at the Maka Central-1 well drilled offshore Suriname.
  • Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP - Free Report) gained 6.7% after the company raised its Q3 fiscal 2020 consolidated net sales guidance from $1.244-$1.298 billion to $1.281 billion-$1.288 billion.
  • Shares of CTI Industries Corporation declined 30% after the company executed a non-binding letter of intent to divest its subsidiary in Guadalajara, Mexico for about $4 million.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Apache Corporation (APA) - free report >>

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) - free report >>

Published in

medical oil-energy