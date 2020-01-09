Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 9th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD - Free Report) is an infrastructure and road construction company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS - Free Report) is abusiness development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 30 days.

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) is a designer and developer of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7% downward over the last 30 days.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA - Free Report) is the owner and operator of a holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.9% downward over the last 30 days.

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG - Free Report) is the owner and operator of a diversified energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.7% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) - free report >>

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) - free report >>

Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) - free report >>

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA) - free report >>

Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD) - free report >>

Published in

construction oil-energy tech-stocks