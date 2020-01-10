Back to top
You Can Make $100,000 Working At...Taco Bell?
Popular Mexican fast food chain Taco Bell, owned by Yum! Brands (YUM - Free Report) , is on the hunt for new restaurant managers, and is hoping that a higher salary will help attract applicants.
The chain will test a $100,000 salary in select U.S. locations in the Midwest and Northeast. In comparison, current salaries for Taco Bell general managers range from $50,000 to $80,000.
The hot U.S. labor market has been impacting fast food chains like Taco Bell for a while now, as well as Shake Shack (SHAK - Free Report) and Darden Restaurant’s (DRI - Free Report) Olive Garden. There just aren’t enough available workers to fill needed job positions. And back in November, the unemployment rate fell to 3.5% while average hourly earnings increased and beat estimates.
