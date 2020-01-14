Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jan 13, 2020

  • SYNNEX Corp.’s (SNX - Free Report) shares jumped 13% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $4.26, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 3.61.
  • KB Home (KBH - Free Report) plummeted 3.2% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2019 revenues of $1,558.7 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,599 million. 
  • Shares of WD-40 Co. (WDFC - Free Report) tumbled 3.3% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.88, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.99.
  • Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY - Free Report) gained 1.5% following its deal to purchase medical dermatology grug developer Dermira Inc., for $1.1 billion.

