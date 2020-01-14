Has BlackRock (BLK) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of BlackRock (BLK - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
BlackRock is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 845 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BLK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLK's full-year earnings has moved 2.20% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, BLK has moved about 1.89% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 0.32%. As we can see, BlackRock is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, BLK belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, a group that includes 48 individual stocks and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.14% so far this year, meaning that BLK is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on BLK as it attempts to continue its solid performance.
