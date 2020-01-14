Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS - Free Report) is a medical technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 1% downward over the last 30 days.
DMC Global Inc. (BOOM - Free Report) is a company that engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK - Free Report) is a company that engages in the integrated downstream energy business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR - Free Report) is a company that operates discount variety retail stores. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN - Free Report) is an animal health company that develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 14th
