Company News for Jan 14, 2020

  • Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s (LULU - Free Report) shares climbed 4.4% after raising its fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share guidance to the range of $2.22 to $2.25 from the range of $2.10 to $2.13 given earlier.
  • Woodward Inc. (WWD - Free Report) surged 4.8% after the company decided for an all-stock merger with aerospace supplier Hexcel Corp. (HXL - Free Report) .  
  • Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA - Free Report) jumped 9.8% following the news thatChina is unlikely to significantly cut subsidies for new energy vehicles in 2020.
  • Five Below Inc. (FIVE - Free Report) plunged 11.4% after the company warned of a fourth-quarter 2019 profit and sales shortfall.

aerospace auto-tires-trucks consumer-discretionary retail