New Strong Sell Stocks for January 15th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
L Brands, Inc. (LB - Free Report) is a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products etc. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Nutrien Ltd. (NTR - Free Report) is a producer and marketer of crop nutrients. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX - Free Report) is a buyer, distributor and transporter of natural gas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 5.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB - Free Report) is a provider of reservoir description and production enhancement services and products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6% downward over the last 30 days.
Delta Apparel, Inc. (DLA - Free Report) is a retailer of activewear and lifestyle apparel products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.7% downward over the last 30 days.
