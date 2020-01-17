Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jan 17, 2020

  • PPG Industries Inc.’s (PPG - Free Report) shares declined 2.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $1.31 missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35.
  • WNS (Holdings) Ltd. (WNS - Free Report) surged 3% after the company posted third-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.80, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75.
  • Shares of Home Bancshares Inc. (HOMB - Free Report) soared 6.4% after reporting fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.44, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.42.
  • Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN - Free Report) lost 0.3% after posting fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $1.06, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08.

