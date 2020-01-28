Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 28th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET - Free Report) is a manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM - Free Report) is a manager of oil and natural gas mineral interests. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Contura Energy, Inc. (CTRA - Free Report) extracts, processes and markets metallurgical and thermal coal. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 67.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Cowen Inc. (COWN - Free Report) is a asset management holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9% downward over the last 30 days.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX - Free Report) is a provider of shipping transportation services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


Published in

consumer-discretionary finance oil-energy transportation