Rollins' (ROL) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

Rollins, Inc.’s (ROL - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2019 earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beat the same.
Adjusted earnings of 16 cents per share missed the consensus mark by 5.9%, remaining flat year over year. Revenues of $506 million marginally beat the consensus mark of $504 million and improved 13.8% year over year.
For full-year 2019, adjusted earnings climbed 1.4% to 73 cents per share. Revenues increased 10.6% to $2 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was of earnings of $7.03 per share on revenues of $46.9 billion.
Other Details
Income before income taxes of $72 million increased slightly year over year. Net income of $50.8 million decreased 3.6% year over year. Sales, general and administrative expenses of $154.8 million were up 14% year over year.
Rollins exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents balance of $94.3 million compared with $104.4 million in the prior quarter. Long-term debt at the end of the quarter was $279 million.
We observe that shares of the company have gained 1.4% over the past year against no movement for the industry it belongs to in the said time frame.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, Rollins carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Waste Management (WM - Free Report) , S&P Global (SPGI - Free Report) and Fidelity National Information Services (FIS - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Long-term earnings (three to five years) growth rate for Waste Management, S&P Global and Fidelity National Information Services is estimated at 8.2%, 10% and 8.9%, respectively.
