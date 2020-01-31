ABIOMED (ABMD) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

ABIOMED, Inc.
) is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Feb 6, before market opens. We believe that despite the persistent foreign currency woes, solid Impella product line prospects are expected to reflect on the results.
ABIOMED delivered an earnings surprise of 10.8% in the last reported quarter, the trailing four-quarter earnings surprise being a positive 3.7%, on average.
Q3 Estimates Picture
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABIOMED’s third-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $1.09, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 12.4%.
Let’s see how things are shaping up prior to the earnings release.
Impella Likely to Drive Q3 Results
ABIOMED’s flagship product line, Impella, has consistently boosted the company’s top line. Impella, a support system of percutaneous, catheter-based devices offering hemodynamic support to the heart, is expected to have driven fiscal third-quarter earnings as well.
Notably, the treatment success rates of ABIOMED’s SmartAssist, Impella Connect, IQ Impella Quality Assurance Database and Impella 5.0 is expected to reflect in the quarterly results.
Apart from these, the recent post-approval studies for Impella 5.5 have received a nod from the FDA, which signifies increasing adoption of the device. Additionally, recent FDA approval of the Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist and plans to launch the same in the United States also buoy optimism. Moreover, Impella 2.5 and CP with SmartAssist are currently much in demand.
Notably, ABIOMED’s preliminary results project U.S. patient usage growth of 16% year over year and international growth of 24%. U.S. revenues are expected to have grown 8% year over year to $185.6 million. Internationally, revenues are estimated at $36.0 million, suggesting a 29% year-over-year rise on strength in Germany and Japan.
Thus, quarterly revenues are anticipated at $221.6 million, suggesting a 10% year-over-year rise but the metric is expected to lag the consensus mark.
Resultantly, the company slashed its fiscal 2020 revenue guidance.
Revenues are now expected within $846-$877 million, indicating an increase of 10-14% year over year. This compares to the earlier projected range of $885-$925 million, calling for a 15-20% rise year over year.
However, ABIOMED faces stiff competition in the global MedTech space and fluctuations in currency exchange rates.
Earnings Whispers
