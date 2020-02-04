Bloom Energy (BE) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store? (Revised)

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE - Free Report) delivered a positive earnings surprise of 200% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s see how things have shaped up for this alternate energy company prior to the fourth- quarter 2019 earnings announcement.
What the Quantitative Model States
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Bloom Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Bloom Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of 3.
Factors to Note
Bloom Energy expects fourth-quarter Acceptances (1 acceptance would be 100 kilowatts) in the range of 355-385 and average sales price (per kilowatt) within $5,920-$6,220.
Since the company’s server produces electricity on site, it avoids distribution and transmission costs and enables customers to lower expenses. As a consequence, Acceptances for the to-be-reported quarter indicates a significant increase from 257 recorded in the comparable year-ago quarter.
Bloom Energy’s collaboration with Samsung Heavy Industries has opened a new market with huge opportunities for the company.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter’s revenues and earnings is pegged at $268.3 million and 1 cent per share, respectively.
Other Stocks With Favorable Combination
Here are a few other stocks from the same sector that too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the upcoming releases:
Covanta Holdings Corporation (CVA - Free Report) is likely to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 13. It has an Earnings ESP of +42.86% and a Zacks Rank #1.
TC Energy Corporation (TRP - Free Report) is set to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 13. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.65% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Berry Petroleum Corporation (BRY - Free Report) is likely to release fourth-quarter results on Mar 4. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.5% and a Zacks Rank #1.
(We are reissuing this article to correct a mistake. The original article, issued on January 31, 2020, should no longer be relied upon.)
Image: Bigstock
